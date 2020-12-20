In Situational Report No. 9 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the PDRRMO said 24 families (or 95 individuals) were evacuated to temporary shelters in Kalayaan as early as 3:50 p.m. Saturday and 21 families (or 125 individuals) in Linapacan as of 6:02 p.m. also Saturday.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported a total of 220 individuals evacuated in Linapacan and Kalayaan town as Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky accelerates speed to exit in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“We’re preparing to stand down, except ‘yong Kalayaan ang mino-monitor namin ngayon. In general, maaraw na, halos hindi nararamdaman [ang tropical depression]. Hindi nagbago ‘yong situation mula noong hapon hanggang gabi sa north, nagkakaroon lang ng heavy rain pero saglit lang,” PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili said Sunday morning.

“May mga evacuees tayo sa Linapacan, pero expected na today (Sunday) ay pauwi na rin sila. ‘Yong sa poblacion lang ‘yon, dito sa may eastern part ng island, ‘yong mga nakatira sa dagat. Konti lang naman,” he added.

In Araceli town, eight motorboats were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at its pier. Strong winds and waves totally damaged one and partially damaged seven, said the PDRRMO.

Cagayancillo and Busuanga reported unstable connectivity, while Araceli recorded another power interruption Sunday after experiencing it on Friday.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported a total of 15,000 family food packs and 1,600 bags of rice ready for delivery to the municipalities.

Other rescue assets, such as land and sea rescue vessels, are also on standby in the municipalities.

PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin No. 18 posted at 11 a.m. said Vicky is likely to exit Sunday afternoon and will turn towards the southwest to go under the full influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of TD Vicky was estimated at 135 kilometers east-southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan with a maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 70 kph, and moving westwards at 35 kph. (with reports from Patricia Laririt and Ruth Rodriguez)