Consumers in the city can now buy affordable and fresh vegetables from different farmer’s associations as the Puerto Princesa City Agri Trading Center (PPCATC) opens the dry-run period on Tuesday.

City agriculturist Melissa Macasaet said that the trading center aims to offer quality vegetable products directly from farmers.

During this period, the agri center will open every Tuesday at 5 a.m. to sell vegetable products at wholesale prices for a minimum of 10 kilograms.

“Ang tinitingnan kasi natin dito ay quality at kasama dyan ang washing at packing na kapag dumating sa ating end user o mga pamilya ay maganda ang quality. Kailangan natin siguraduhin na maayos na affordable, safe at nakaayos,” she said.

“Properly packed at naka classify according to size at itsura. Nakapack lang ito ng tag 10 kilos kasi nga ito ay wholesale at pinapractice na natin ‘yon kasi mahirap na mamimili ka tapos hindi naka ayos ang mga produkto kasi madali din sa coding at mas maayos ang sistema ng pagbebenta,” Macasaet said.

The center will also help farmers to earn directly from consumers without having middlemen, or other traders, who usually buy their products at cheaper prices and sell them high.

Macasaet also encouraged farmers to organize into groups to properly compute the production costs and farm gate prices.

“[Dito kasi ay] may lugar na madadalhan ang mga farmers ng produkto nila na may sistema at maayos na presyo kasi nakikita nga natin na may pagtaas ng presyo pero sa mga farmers naman na nagproduce ay napakababa ng napupunta sa kanila,” she said.

“May kanya-kanyang kwento ang mga magsasaka at asosasyon natin, mayroong maayos ang presyo nila pero hindi sila binabayaran pero dito ay walang ganon at nababayaran sila kaagad. ‘Yon din ang sistema na dapat matutunan ng mga farmers natin na kung sama-sama sila, naka cluster ay napapag-aralan ang kanilang production cost at may farm gate price,” Macasaet said.

Macasaet also assured that Puerto Princesa City has enough food supply but data is not yet available.

“Tayo ay sumusobra sa prutas at gulay, hindi lang nararamdaman ng iba kaya nga ang gusto natin ay sustainable para ang presyo ay mag stabilize,” she said.

About Post Author