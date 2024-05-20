Residents who were arrested recently in an illegal cockfighting (tupada) operation at the temporary shelter in Barangay San Pedro may face eviction from the area, according to Richard Ligad, the head of the Puerto Princesa City Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF).

Ligad said in a media interview on Monday that there is no other option for the residents, namely Vernie Suson Arsenal, 35, and Joel Francisco Racion, 49, both temporarily residing in the said relocation site after being displaced in the Quito area in February when a massive fire engulfed their homes.

“Wala na tayong pwedeng gawin kundi palayasin sila. Ano pa ang magagawa namin, maaga pa lang nag-ikot na ang Anti Cime, sinabihan silang walang tupadang mangyayari,” he said, but the two ignored the warning.

Before the fire victims were relocated to the area, Ligad reminded them strictly that gambling is prohibited.

He reiterated that the ACTF did not fail to remind residents before the raid occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Ligad also stated that the said activity of the shelter residents is an insult to the government. According to him, the shelter is for the poor or less fortunate who currently lack the means to build homes or rent accommodations for their families.

“Umaga pa lang, may tawag na na mayroon daw magtutupada. Nabahala na tayo, nagpaikot agad tayo ng tropa na wag naman magtupada doon, at saka bawal ang tupada talaga. Malaking sampal yun na magpapatupada ka doon sa shelter na government facility,” Ligad explained.

“Tinatarya sa loob ng isang unit sa shelter, para hindi makita, at ilalabas na lang kapag bibitawan na. Nabitawan na nga,” he added.

Ligad appealed to residents in the area not to tolerate the wrongful actions of a few to avoid problems.