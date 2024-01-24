A house in New Village, Maligaya 2, Barangay Tagburos was ravaged by a fire on Wednesday afternoon, with investigators suspecting electrical issues as the probable cause.

Joseph Vincent Carpio, the owner of the residential building, witnessed his property being engulfed in flames. A neighboring resident said that although the house was unoccupied at the time, it still contained appliances and various items, all of which were destroyed in the fire.

Other eyewitnesses in nearby homes said that the incident occurred rapidly, leading to a call for help at approximately 5:56 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene by 6:04 p.m. and declared the situation under control within three minutes. The fire was officially extinguished 15 minutes later. In their investigation, authorities are concentrating on potential electrical malfunctions as the cause.

“Ang mga wire kasi na konektado sa loob ng building, nakadikit sa yero, tapos nababalatan na. [Doon ang] posibleng pinagmulan ng problema,” an investigator of the Bureau of Fire Protection Puerto Princesa told Palawan News.