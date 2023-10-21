A resident incurred wounds and injuries on his body after his vehicle met with an accident on Thursday night along the national highway in Barangay Punang, Sofronio Española town.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office identified the victim as Arsid Motarib Jamion, a 49-year-old businessman in the said town. The accident occurred on October 19 at 9 p.m.

The provincial police said investigation revealed that Jamion’s Mitsubishi Fuso Canter was loaded with coconuts as it traveled along the national highway. When it reached a steep section of the road, the vehicle reversed and tumbled into a ravine.

The accident was only reported to them the following day, on October 20, around 5 p.m.

Bystanders promptly came to the driver’s aid and rescued him from the scene. He had suffered minor head injuries and bruises on his body.

He was then transported to the Sofronio Española District Hospital for medical treatment by the responding members of the MDRRMO.