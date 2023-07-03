Researchers have recently uncovered compelling evidence suggesting that stone tools unearthed in the Tabon Cave Complex in Quezon town, located in southern Palawan, were used in ancient weaving practices dating back to the late Pleistocene era, approximately 33,000 to 39,000 years ago.

A post by UPDate Online of the University of the Philippines (UP) said the discovery made through advanced microscopic analyses provides valuable insights into one of the oldest known weaving traditions in Southeast Asia.

Ethnoarchaeologist Hermine Xhauflair and her team from the UP Diliman School of Archeology worked with the indigenous Pala’wan people, who possess deep ancestral knowledge of natural resource processing in Palawan. Together, they decoded the unique markings on these stone tools, providing valuable insights into ancient fiber-making techniques.

“Fiber technology is extremely important. It allows making not only baskets and traps but also ropes that can be used to build houses, sail boats, hunt with bows, and make composite objects,” UPDate online quoted Xhauflair in saying.

Dr. Robert Fox conducting exploration at the Tabon Cave in Quezon, Palawan in 1965. Photo from National Museum of the Philippines

In another post by Phys.org, the Public Library of Science stated that contrary to previous beliefs that the stone tools found in Palawan were solely used for making bamboo knives, arrows, and darts, the research suggests that early inhabitants also employed them in processing plant fibers. The fibers were likely used as tying materials and potentially for weaving plant strips to create baskets, traps, or other objects.

The initial phase of the research involved obtaining permission from the councils of elders in several Pala’wan villages. The research team then lived among the community for three months, documenting the craftsmen’s techniques in processing plant-based fibers. Through this process, they identified 95 plant species used by the Pala’wan artisans.

After analyzing the techniques employed, the team meticulously reconstructed and tested a set of 16 stone tools resembling those found in Tabon Cave.

A stone tool from Tabon displaying distinct micro-traces associated with fiber processing. (Image from the SA via UPDate Online)

They skillfully replicated the Pala’wan methods of stripping and separating plant layers, such as bamboo and palm, to create durable and flexible fibers. These processes resulted in distinct notches and striations on the surfaces of the stone tools.

Through a meticulous comparison of the markings on the replicated tools and those found on the ancient artifacts, the researchers noted remarkable resemblances, such as brush stroke-like striations, micro-polish, and micro-scars on the surfaces. These findings provide compelling evidence supporting the theory that the stone tools were indeed utilized in the process of fiber making.

Photo from Hermine Xhauflair

The researchers note that finding remnants of ancient fibers from plants belonging to the Poaceae family, including bamboo, is rare due to the rapid degradation of plant materials in the humid tropical climate of the region. Therefore, this discovery holds significant scientific and cultural value in understanding the ancient weaving practices of the early inhabitants of Palawan.

Photo from Hermine Xhauflair

“This discovery highlights both the technological skills and botanical knowledge possessed by the inhabitants of Southern Palawan at the end of the Pleistocene. So far, these results constitute among the oldest evidence for fiber technology in the region, together with residue and use-wear analyses from Leang Sarru in Sulawesi,” the research concluded.