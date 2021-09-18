A variable monitor lizard that was saved from being harmed by a cat in Barangay San Miguel by a homeowner was handed over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Friday for rehabilitation.

Classified as an endangered species, the variable monitor lizard (Varanus palawanensis) was handed over to the PCSDS Enforcement Team on September 17 by San Miguel resident Elbert Osalia.

The variable monitor lizard, which is listed as an endangered species under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521, measures 112 cms in length and weighs approximately 2 kilograms.

According to the PCSDS, Osalia discovered the reptile struggling with a cat on September 16 at about 8:20 p.m in an area along Hartman Road. After he managed to break off the confrontation between the animals, he observed the lizard staying and wandering about before it headed towards the road.

Osalia said he feared that a vehicle might run over the lizard, he caught it and later sought help from a local radio station on how to turn it over to PCSDS.