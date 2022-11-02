A total of 105 personnel of different Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in the province of Palawan and Provincial Peace and Order Programs, together with reservists from the Philippine Army completed the week-long Jungle Survival Training conducted by the Provincial DRRMO in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City last October 30.

PDRRMO chief Jeremias Y. Alili said the training equipped the MDRRMO personnel with additional skills in the performance of their duties and in preparation for other trainings for mountain search and rescue and swift water rescue.

Alili added that the training also aims to increase the participants’ knowledge in survival techniques which they can use for rescue missions and for personal survival in times of calamities.

“This is also in preparation for other trainings that we will conduct for the MDRRMO personnel, and to enrich their knowledge and skills in rescue operations,” Alili said.

The jungle survival training involved practical exercises performed by trainees which they learned during lectures which include ropemanship/knot tying, and basic mountaineering skills like map reading and navigation, where they were also tested for survival techniques.

