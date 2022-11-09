A motorcycle repair shop mechanic and owner in Quezon town, southern Palawan, took the spotlight on social media because of his unique artworks.

Kings Hermogenes, a resident of Barangay Isugod, fashions little replicas of motorcycles, helicopters, animals, and robots out of discarded motorcycle parts and scrap metals.

The full-time mechanic told Palawan News that he began tinkering with this hobby in 2020 when the pandemic was at its height and there were fewer customers than usual.

When Hermogenes began to display his artworks in his shop, people started paying attention to them. They now sell for Php300 to Php500, depending on the complexity of the design.

Mechanic-turned-artist Kings Hermogenes at work in his shop in Quezon, Palawan.

“Simula noong na feature ang mga obra ko sa Facebook, reserved na lahat. Nasa Hawaii pa yung ibang gustong bumili. Yung iba naman mga resort owner, meron din mga pulis (Everything was reserved because they were featured on Facebook. Some buyers are in Hawaii. The others are resort owners and police officers),” he said.

“Nag-start ako mga 2020 kaso libangan ko lang naman kasi gumawa nun kaya di pa ganun kadami ang nagawa ko (I began in 2020, but it was just a hobby, so I only have a few pieces),” he added.

He finds inspiration by looking for different designs online, and is working on getting better by watching instructional videos.

His artworks, in addition to serving as a pastime for him, have recently turned into an additional source of income that he can use to meet his day-to-day expenses.

Hermogenes encourages young people to use their full creative potential in order to produce art that may one day enhance their standard of living.

