Repair work on damaged bridges along the national highway due to typhoon Odette are being rushed to allow access to the north.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s (PDRRMO) situational report dated Wednesday, December 22, bridges in Babuyan, Tanabag, and Concepcion are now passable for all types of vehicles.

San Rafael bridge is passable for only light vehicles, while Tarabanan bridge is expected to be passable by 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

Langogan bridge, the city’s last connection to the northern municipalities, is still totally damaged and can only be accessed by pedestrians and motorcycles. Initial estimate for repairs is by December 28, but officials are aiming to speed up reconstruction to ensure that the bridge is operational earlier than expected.

However, motorists will still encounter obstructions on the national highway due to landslides. In Binduyan, a section of Kilometer 72 is only open to one-way traffic, while Kilometer 78 is not passable to four-wheeled vehicles. Some diversion roads have been opened to provide temporary passage.

In Langogan Kilometer 79, a landslide is still preventing access to the north for all types of vehicles. Reports from those in the area have stated that motorcycles can pass through a temporary path, but only with help.

Ongoing clearing operations are still being done by officials of the Provincial Engineering Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) first and third District Engineering Offices (DEOs).