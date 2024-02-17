Party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo of ACT-CIS awarded livelihood assistance to the residents of Rizal town on Thursday, February 15.

Under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Tulfo led the distribution in a ceremony held at the Municipal Gymnasium in Barangay Punta Baja.

A total of 73 beneficiaries from 11 barangays in Rizal received ₱15,000 each as part of the SLP.

Tulfo said this initiative aims to uplift the economic well-being of the community by providing financial support derived from the town’s taxes.

Expressing gratitude, Rizal Mayor Norman Ong acknowledged the government’s programs that strive to assist Filipinos in improving their quality of life.

Ong also reminded beneficiaries to use the financial aid wisely for livelihood purposes, promoting productivity and sustainable growth.