Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez recently visited three barangays in Quezon town to kick-start the “Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay” project.

Alvarez visited Sitio Tagbac in Barangay Tabon, Sitio Ilian in Brgy. Pinaglabanan, and Sitio Tagbarukbok in Brgy. Isugod in the said municipality to launch the project that aims to help farmers’ improve their livelihood by planting high-value fruit trees.

He said the project will enable them to diversify their agricultural practices, improve their economic prospects, and contribute to sustainable and resilient farming systems.

During the event, technicians provided comprehensive instructions on the proper techniques for planting and caring for high-value fruit-bearing trees.

In addition, the team distributed essential planting tools, empowering residents to actively participate in tree-planting initiatives.

He urged individuals to embrace the practice of planting high-value fruit-bearing trees, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping a better future.