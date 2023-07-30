The Office of Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez has provided vital assistance to a total of 34,906 qualified beneficiaries over the course of one year spanning from medical support, educational aid, and livelihood opportunities, all made possible through the support and collaboration with other key government agencies.

Among these programs is the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) Program:that benefited a total of 3,523individuals who have received crucial medical assistance alleviating the financial burden of healthcare expenses for qualified individuals in the district.

11,560 individuals received food assistance, educational support, medical aid, cash assistance for other support services, and benefited from the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Comprehensive Assistance Programs,

Through the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program, a total of 19,823 beneficiaries gained access to livelihood opportunities, empowering them to pursue sustainable sources of income and economic stability.

The office of Rep. JCA also expressed gratitude to the the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their commitment to serving the community and bringing tangible change to the lives of the constituents.

Alvarez emphasized that this ongoing partnership with government agencies is a testament to his dedication to public service and his mission to improve the lives of the people in Palawan’s 2nd District.