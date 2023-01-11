Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez of Palawan’s 2nd District has vowed to help Brooke’s Point in its recovery from the recent flooding incidents that have ravaged the town.

During his meeting today with town officials, Alvarez emphasized the importance of climate-resistant waterways, bridges, and roads.

He stated that he is willing to lobby for the inclusion of these projects in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

“Magpasa kayo ng program of works. Hihintayin ko simula ngayong January hanggang February para mai-lobby ko ito sa kongreso at mai-allign ko sa aking NEP o National Expendeture Program” he said.

As part of his counterpart, Alvarez plans to fund bridges with solar lights.

“Mga tulay na may ilaw na solar ang aking tutukan at ang iba naman ay ang lokal na pamahalaan naman” he said.

Additionally, the former governor of Palawan urged the local government to enter into loan agreements to finance the billions of pesos in infrastructure required for the town’s recovery.

Alvarez hinted that long term solutions should be placed immediately as he solicits the participation of the public for Brooke’s Point’s recovery.

“Dapat ang gagawin nating solusyon ay pangmatagalang solusyon para maiwasan ang mas malawak pang pinsala,” he said.

“Hindi ito kaya ng municipal government lamang. Hindi ko rin ito kayang mag-isa lang. Kailangan natin magtulungan para maibangon ang bayan ng Brooke’s Point,” he added.

