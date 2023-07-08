Aiming to provide the beneficiaries of his fruit farming project with firsthand exposure to successful high-value tree plantations, 2nd District Palawan House Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez (JCA) took the initiative to personally tour them to Davao farms.

Rep. JCA’s office said that he embarked on a tour on July 6 with the barangay captains of Rizal and Quezon towns, visiting various fruit farms in Davao. The primary objective of the tour was to showcase the latest farming technologies and best practices in fruit plantation development.

The farm tours provide an opportunity for the barangay captains to learn from experienced farmers and industry experts, enabling them to gather valuable knowledge about effective farming techniques, crop management, and sustainable practices.

The knowledge acquired during these tours, Rep. JCA’s office said, can then be shared and applied in their respective communities, promoting the adoption of best practices and enhancing agricultural productivity.

During the tour, one of the farms they visited was the SHEBA pomelo farm, where Rep. JCA showcased modern and proper pomelo cultivation techniques.

Experts valued each tree at a significant economic worth of three P300,000. To unlock this potential, Rep. JCA told the beneficiaries that it is essential to adhere to correct planting practices, including proper spacing and care. With these practices in place, a hectare of land could yield over P750,000 per year for 30 years.

They also visited former agriculture secretary Manny Piñol’s integrated farm, where a diverse range of fruits, including longkong (lanzones), durian, and Eviarc Abuyog sweet, also known as JCA sweet, were showcased. These varieties of crops were intended for cultivation in southern Palawan, where Rep. JCA initially distributed them to farmers.

Piñol shared the process of “inarching”, which boasts a survival rate of 95-98 percent. By using propagated seedlings, the chances of survival are higher, and the transplantation process requires less time.

The House representative’s office said these techniques hold the promise of accelerating the growth of JCA sweet crops in the province.

The group also had the opportunity to witness a demonstration of proper cacao cultivation and maintenance practices at the Prime Homestead Agri-Ventures, Inc. (PHAVI).

PHAVI owner Jack Sandique shared that, with proper care and the right farm inputs, a single cacao tree can generate an annual income of P10,000 for 25 years. He also emphasized that cacao plantations in the country have yielded impressive results, contributing to the booming chocolate production industry.

Following this tour, the group proceeded to PHAVI’s integrated farm, where they were able to sample farm produce such as durian, rambutan, and marang fruits. Additionally, they observed a nursery with thriving grafted seedlings, displaying their growing leaves.

Rep. JCA strongly advocates for the potential of Palawan in cultivating high-value fruit-bearing trees as a sustainable livelihood for the residents, particularly the indigenous peoples communities.

Mayor Joselito Ayala, Vice Mayor Tabong Caabay of the municipality of Quezon, and Vice Mayor Grace Zapanta of Rizal also participated in the tour, accompanying the group.