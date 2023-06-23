A total of 2,089 beneficiaries from the municipalities of Sofronio Española, Quezon, and Brooke’s Point underwent an orientation conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in partnership with the office of 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, for the TUPAD Program (Emergency Employment for Displaced and Disadvantaged Workers) from June 13 to June 15.

The event was personally led by Congressman Jose Chaves Alvarez and some officials from the Department of Labor and Employment-Palawan Office.

496 beneficiaries from Sofronio Española, 964 from Quezon, and 629 from Brooke’s Point will receive a wage of P5,325 for 15 days of work.

In his speech, Alvarez underscored that the objective of the amelioration program is to provide temporary employment to the displaced, seasonal, underemployed, and unemployed individuals in the 2nd district of the province for a period of 10 to 30 days, aiming to help improve their livelihoods.