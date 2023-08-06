Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez inaugurated his District Action Office (DAO) at the newly constructed wing of Rizal town’s Municipal Hall in Brgy. Punta Baja on Thursday, August 3 in a bid to bring services closer to the people.

Rich Christopher Magbanua, Alvarez’s chief of staff, attended the blessing and inauguration alongside Rizal Mayor Norman Ong and the town’s key officials.

In his message, Alvarez thanked the local government for providing a dedicated space for the Second District’s office.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong also relocated his office to the ground floor of the new wing, aiming to offer better accessibility to all residents, especially Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Senior Citizens.

Alvarez emphasized that this move signifies the commitment of both the municipal and congressional offices to continuously improve services for the people of JP Rizal.