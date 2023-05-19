2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez recently held meetings with key officials from the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to address the persistent issue of power interruptions in Palawan province.

The meetings took place on May 17-18, and aimed to find solutions to improve the power service in the region.

Among the attendees were NAPOCOR President and CEO Fernando Martin Y. Roxas, NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda, Vice President for Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) Larry Sabellina, and Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Butch Silvano.

Atty. Michelle Acosta, Alvarez’s chief-of-staff, described the meetings as courtesy visits where the agencies involved would examine ways to enhance the power service in Palawan.

However, no specific details or plans were disclosed at this stage.

“Courtesy meeting lang ito. The agencies will just look into how to further improve the power service in Palawan. No specifics yet,” she said.

Power interruptions have been a longstanding issue in Palawan, affecting residents, businesses, and the overall development of the province.

