In a bid to combat the spread of malaria and dengue in the municipality of Rizal, the team from the Office of Palawan 2nd District representative Jose Chaves Alvarez initiated a distribution drive on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, providing crucial items to various communities.

According to the Office of the 2nd District Representative, the primary goal of this outreach endeavor is to bolster the fight against malaria and dengue, two diseases that pose significant health risks in the area.

They also stressed that these donations not only provide essential items to the communities but also demonstrate the commitment of Rep. JCA to support health initiatives in the province

Among the distributed essentials were mosquito nets, toothpastes, anti-lice shampoo, and ballpens.

The essentials are donations from the Pilipinas Shell Foundation and Lamoiyan Corporation.