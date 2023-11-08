Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez has raised concerns about the Philippines’ heavy reliance on imported coffee during a House Committee on Agriculture and Food hearing held on Monday, November 6.

During the hearing, Alvarez pointed out that only 20 percent of the country’s coffee supply is sourced locally, with the remaining 80 percent being imported, lecturing a Department of Agriculture official.

“For your information, we are importing about 80 percent of our coffee requirements. You’re only producing [20 percent]. Kawawa na tayo sa country,” he said

He urged newly-appointed DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel to take action.

The former Palawan governor also stressed the importance of strengthening self-sufficiency in not only the coffee industry but also in essential grain industries.

“Mayroon kayong bagong secretary ng DA, siguro naman ma-bring up mo sa kanya sa meeting itong pinag-usapan natin, [kung] paano palaguin o palaganapin ‘yung kape sa buong Pilipinas para at least man lang, hindi to satisfy our needs, but huwag na tayong dollar gainer, import tayo ng kape,” he said.

“Remember, yung ating pangangailan sa bigas mas paramount yun import tayo ng import. Kape import din tayo ng import. Mabuti kung hindi mawalan ng supply all over the world,” he stressed

Alvarez earlier proposed a bill to streamline the coffee industry in the country.