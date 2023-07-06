The office of Representative Edward Hagedorn, in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Palawan, is offering a scholarship program for residents of the third district, providing opportunities for those who want to enhance their skills for employment or entrepreneurship.

Under the program, interested applicants can choose from a wide range of courses, which include the 28-day Electrical Installation and Maintenance and Mechatronics NC II course, the 35-day Computer Systems Servicing NC II course, both of which will be conducted at the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) facility in Sta. Monica, as well as a 21-day training program for Bread and Pastry Production NC II at Jesus the Divine Son Academy, Inc.

To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must be Filipino citizens and at least 18 years old, must also be residents of the third district, and should be physically and mentally fit for the training programs.

Completion of high school or the Alternative Learning System (ALS) is also necessary. According to Rep. Hagedorn’s office, applicants are expected to demonstrate their commitment to learning by pledging to complete the training in accordance with designated class schedules.

Individuals who are interested in applying for the scholarship program need to register and secure an endorsement from the barangay leader designated by his office in their respective areas.

Applicants must provide too copies of their educational credentials, such as high school or college diplomas, or ALS Certificate of Completion. Two 1×1 ID pictures with a collar and white background should also be submitted.

They are also required to provide copies of their PSA/NSO birth certificate, PSA/NSO marriage certificate for married women, and Barangay certification.

To obtain the screening and application form, interested individuals can visit the 3rd District Office located on Quezon Street, near Holy Trinity University.

The deadline for submission of scholarship applications is set for July 7, 2023, at 4pm. As there are limited slots available, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss this chance to seize valuable educational opportunities and enhance your skills.