3rd District Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn has put a stop to rumors over his health by announcing on Monday that he is having treatment for cancer.

As it was noticed that he had lost weight over the course of the past few months, people began to speculate about his health.

Hagedorn did not reveal the specific kind of cancer that he was diagnosed with, but he did express gratitude to his supporters who continue to pray for his health.

He revealed his condition during the regular Monday flag-raising ceremony that Mayor Lucilo Bayron and the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod lead at the city hall.

“Alam niyo, napakabait ng Panginoon kasi noong panahon pa na ako ay mayor, alam niyo kung gaano ako kalaki, di ba? Ang taba taba ko, doble ata ako ni R1 (CIO Richard Ligad) noon. Asan ba si R1? Doble ako ni R1 noon. Kaya sabi ko sana—nag-adopt ako, lalo na noong maoperahan ako sa tuhod, sabi ng doktor, magbaba ka na ng timbang,” he said.

“Kasi sobra sobra na ang bigat mo. Sabi ko, ‘doc, nagpipilit ako di naman ako pumapayat.’ Kaya nagdasal ako sa Panginoon. Alam niyo ang bait ng Panginoon, binigyan akong cancer. Oo, eh di pumayat ako,” Hagedorn joked.

He quipped that his doctor had told him to keep his “body mass index” at the level that was suitable for his age and build.

Hagedorn acknowledged that he has detractors who may have ill will against him, but he also expressed gratitude to them by stating that he has forgiven everything.

“Kaya maraming salamat pa rin kay Lord—sa inyong lahat na nananalangin para sa akin agarang paggaling at maski na rin po sa mga hindi nananalangin—na nanalangin na sana hindi na ako magtagal. Maski papaano panalangin din yon kahit papaano nakarating sa Panginoon ang pangalan ko. Pero wala po lahat yan, kinalimutan na natin, nagpapasalamat na lang tayo sa mga bagong biyaya na darating,” he said.

Hagedorn also lauded Bayron for the developments in the city, citing Puerto Princesa will be the No. 1 tourist destination again in the country.

“Nakikita ko sa mga darating na panahon, lalo na sa mga klase ng programang sinusundan ko na ginagawa na rin ng ating magiting na mayor, talagang magiging No. 1 tourist destination uli ang Puerto Princesa sa Pilipinas. Kaya congratulations sa inyong lahat, maraming salamat sa inyong panalangin.

