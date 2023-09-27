Representative Jose Alvarez, 2nd District Palawan, vetted for the approval of the 2024 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) during the plenary session of the House of Representatives held on Tuesday, September 26.

Serving as the budget sponsor for the DENR, Rep. Alvarez answered questions posed by other lawmakers particularly those belonging to the minority bloc in Congress.

The chamber approved the department budget following nearly three hours of deliberations.

Aside from the DENR budget, Alvarez also sponsored the proposed budget of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System – Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO).