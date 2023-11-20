Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez expressed confidence in the resilience of the Duterte-led PDP-Laban amidst political turbulence.

His statement followed the recent transfer of some House of Representatives members to Speaker Martin Romualdez’s Lakas-CMD and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal.

Alvarez stated that the lasting legacy of PDP-Laban in adapting to the nation’s shifting political landscape will ensure its efforts for the country’s benefit.

“PDP-Laban will weather any storm as it has done in the past 41 years. And it will continue to support endeavors for the good of the country,” he said.

The party also admitted that the mass exodus was a result of the rift between the Dutertes and the leadership of the House.

Pampanga 2nd District Representative and former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, one of the conflict’s casualties, was stripped of her deputy speakership.

“I believe it was the main reason for the defections of PDP members. It would be difficult to reconcile their duties and obligations as members of the House of Representatives and their duties as members of PDP party with regards to the recent incidents,” PDP-Laban stalwart and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said in an interview.

As of posting, 120 congressmen had already sworn in to other parties and PDP-Laban was left with only 13 loyal members in the House.