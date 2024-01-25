Around 104 students in the Second District of Palawan each received ₱25,000 in financial aid through the SMART Program (Student Monetary Assistance for Recovery and Transition) from Rep. Jose Alvarez in collaboration with the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd).

The program, led by CHEd Administrative Officer III Abigail Limjuco and Palawan 2nd District Action Office chief-of-staff Rich Christopher Magbanua, distributed the financial assistance to the qualified students totaling ₱2,600,000.

In his message, Alvarez highlighted the importance of education as a key solution to uplift the standard of living and alleviate poverty in the province.

The legislator also pledged to continue gathering additional programs in Congress to benefit the Second District.

SMART Program, one of Alvarez’s initiatives, addresses the educational needs in Southern Palawan’s Second District.