Palawan 2nd district representative Jose Chavez Alvarez is pushing to plant 1 million fruit bearing trees throughout southern Palawan and develop it as the region’s “fruit basket”.

In an orientation program held in Brooke’s Point on Thursday, May 4, Alvarez revealed his plans encouraging local farmers to venture into the fruit bearing tree planting project.

During the program, local farmers were trained how to grow and maintain the fruit trees like sweet pomelo, longkong, langka, and durian properly.

Alvarez believes that this program would help farmers in the area increase their income and improve their livelihood.

The local government of Brooke’s Point welcomed the project as an opportunity for the locals to have a sustainable source of income.

According to the LGU, the program aligns with the town’s vision of becoming the new Fruit Basket capital of the province.

