Rep. Acosta’s scholarship program opens for college students in private schools

Jan 11, 2021 Aira Genesa Magdayao

3rd District Rep. Atty. Gil Acosta Jr

The Kabarangay Educational Assistance Program (KEAP) has been opened for scholarship application by the office of Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. of the 3rd District of Palawan for college students who wish to enroll in private schools.

Rep. Acosta made the announcement on a Facebook post early last week, calling on college students to take advantage of the KEAP scholarship program.

Sa mga interesado pong maging KEAP scholar, mag-inquire lamang kayo sa tanggapan ng 3rd District Action Office sa Oisca Road, Brgy. Sta Monica. Magpalista na po ang mga interesado bago ang katapusan ng buwan,” he announced.

Applicants are advised to look for Rose Barlas for the requirements. Slots are limited, he said, and they are offered on a “first-come, first-serve basis”.

Puerto Princesa City and the town of Aborlan are under the 3rd District of Palawan.

 

 

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

