The office of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. recently distributed food packs from various donors, including Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp., as part of its relief operation to barangays affected by Typhoon Odette.

Information officer Agnes Acosta-Magdaug said the relief goods were distributed in northern and west coast barangays, recorded to be areas that were heavily impacted.

Deputy speaker Loren Legarda also sent P100,000 to Acosta’s office for the purchase of food items which were also distributed to victims of the typhoon.

“Sa pamamagitan ng tanggapan ni Cong. Atty. Gil Acosta Jr, ang donasyong nagkakahalaga ng isang daang libo mula kay DS Loren Legarda ay ibinili ng bigas at canned goods at matagumpay na naipamahagi sa ating mga kabarangay,” Acosta said in his official Facebook page.

Acosta’s Office also received donations from House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco, Cong. Mike Aglipay, and other members of the House of Representatives.

“Napakahirap ng pinagdaanan ng ating mga kabarangay ngayong Disyembre. Ngunit naniniwala ako na sa ating sama-samang pagtutulungan, mas mabilis nating maibabahagi ang pag-asa sa bawat isa,” he said.

Aside from assistance delivery, Acosta is visiting affected barangays to assess the residents’ status following the calamity.