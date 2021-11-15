The proposed development of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Academy on a 200-hectare land tract in Barangay Apurawan in Aborlan town will improve the province’s maritime security, according to 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr.

House Bill No. 4161, which he filed in the House of Representatives in 2020, is a strategic move to construct a marine security unit in Apurawan, given the province’s land extent, Acosta said in Palawan News’ newest social media talk show The Profile on Saturday.

He also said that having their own academy where they could conduct all of their training and activities would be beneficial to PCG.

“We filed the bill for the PCG to have a training center facing the WPS, especially in Apurawan, to have a watchdog there because of the problem in Palawan [ay napakalaki]. Because [ang] PCG ngayon ay walang training facility, nakikigamit lang sila. So we proposed to build a training facility for all the PCG to train here in the province of Palawan,” he said.

Acosta further said that all PCG assets will be accessible to WPS, which will increase maritime security patrol activities in the region.

Given the ongoing development in the West Coast area of Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan, it would also be helpful to the locals.

“We have a specific structure facing the WPS in Apurawan. Kapag naglagay ka ng structure, the asset of PCG will be there. Malaki ang bentahe para sa province of Palawan, especially right now kung makapunta kayo sa Apurawan at Culandanum in the west area of 3rd District talagang napakaganda na may signal na, wala nga lang kuryente,” he said.

Former PCG commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. explored the area for their PCG Academy proposal earlier this year.

“The PCG is considering Apurawan, Aborlan as the primary location of the project. Since it has been a long goal of this agency to have an academy we can call our very own,” he said in a letter addressed to Governor Jose Alvarez.

He also said that they considered the area as feasible for the establishment of the facility based on the series of meetings of the PCG Academy Steering Committee and Technical Working Group.

The PCG uniformed service is attached to the Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC) in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 9993 or the PCG Law of 2009 amended by RA 5173.

“Based on the thorough discussion and careful deliberation, the committee found out that Aborlan, Palawan is deemed to be a more feasible, sustainable, and acceptable location in terms of both physical and strategic location,” Ursabia said

Following Acosta’s bill filing, the provincial board issued a resolution encouraging the PCG to explore establishing the academy in the province in 2020.

