The office of the 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. has opened the application for Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA.)

The training has 17 slots for cake making and bread making, and 18 slots for bread and pastry.

Agnes Acosta-Magdaug said the training will be on a “first come, first serve” basis.

“Open sa lahat ng qualified applicants, 1st come, 1st serve basis lang kasi may limit ang TESDA sa participants,” Magdaug said.

Interested applicants may visit the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) in Barangay Santa Monica starting March 28 and bring the following requirements: A photocopy of the high school diploma or an ALS (Alternative Learning System) certificate, as well as a birth certificate, are required. Applicants should also submit four 2×2 ID pictures (with collar and white background) and two 1×1 ID pictures (with collar and white background).

The free special training is a program of Acosta’s Office in partnership with TESDA and includes a free assessment and allowance.

Recently, Acosta’s office also conducted free training for driving and agriculture courses.