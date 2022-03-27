The Office of the 3rd District, Palawan has opened new slots for free livelihood skills trainings at TESDA for interested applicants.

The Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) under TESDA was initiated by Representative Gil Acosta Jr. to help provide the district’s beneficiaries livelihood skills.

Agnes Acosta-Magdaug said that current available trainings are Cookery NC II with 17 slots and 20 slots for Bread and Pastry NC II.

“Sa cookery at bread and pastry maraming mahilig kumain talaga sa atin kaya kahit na sa sariling diskarte at bahay lang pwedeng kumita para makapag augment ng needs ng family,” Magdaug said.

- Advertisement -

Interested applicants may visit JEDSAI Campus, Purok Kaakbayan, Barangay Tiniguiban starting March 28 with the following requirements:

Birth Certificate, photocopy of High School Diploma or ALS Certificate and PSA Birth Certificate, 4 pcs 2×2 ID Picture (with collar and white background), 2 pcs 1×1 ID Picture (with collar and white background).

She said that training will be in first come first serve basis.

“Open sa lahat ng qualified applicants, 1st come, 1st serve basis lang kasi may limit ang TESDA sa participants,” Magdaug said.

The free special training under the partnership of Rep. Acosta’s office and TESDA includes assessment and allowance for beneficiaries.

Recently, the program offered driving training and agriculture courses at Yamang Bukid Farm in Puerto Princesa City is ongoing.

“What is good sa program na ito ay may level of competency agad na NC II at additional daily allowances. Kaya every year naglalaan ng Congressional funds kasi marami talagang mga Kabarangay na nag aantay lang ng pagkakataon na makakuha ng technical competencies ng libre,” Magdaug said.