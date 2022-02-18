The footbridge along the national highway in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City, the first to be constructed in the province of Palawan, was inaugurated and opened to the public on Thursday.

In 2021, the footbridge was built by Tagusao Construction Company as part of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr.’s project to improve local infrastructure in his district. It cost P12 million.

Present during the inauguration were Acosta, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regional director Engr. Gerald Pacanan, DPWH Asec. Engr. Wilfredo Mallari, DPWH Usec Engr. Roberto Bernardo, and Engr. Maximo Carvajal, Brgy. Captain Russel Gloriani, and councilors Elgin Damasco and Jimmy Carbonel.

Acosta said the footbridge will ease the traffic situation in the area.

“Dalawa ang school dito, ang Mateo Jagmis at ang high school kaya tuwing hapon ma-traffic dito,” Acosta said.

Acosta’s spokesperson, Agnes Magdaug, said the construction of the footbridge faced delays as they had to request Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to transfer some electric lines.

“Dapat matagal na itong tapos pero syempre kailangan natin i-request ‘yong mga linya ng PALECO at sa school. Part ito ng worth P50 million na project doon sa [tinatawag na] hard project [every year],” Magdaug said.

According to Magdaug, they are also planning to construct a footbridge in Barangay San Pedro in 2023 and have also proposed the same in barangays Tiniguiban and San Jose, and in Junctions 1 and 2.

“Ang San Pedro ay ipo-propose namin for 2023 local infrastructure project, that is going to be another 12 million. Ang iba pang nakalinya ay San Jose and Tiniguiban, actually pati nga itong both Junction 1 and 2 ay tinitingnan din ang possibility,” she said.