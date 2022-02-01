Rep. Gil Acosta Jr.’s office in the 3rd District has set aside P17 million as a medical aid fund for residents of Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan municipality who seek treatment at the Adventist Hospital of Palawan (AHP) and the MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital.

This initiative to provide medical attention, according to information officer Agnes Acosta-Magdaug, is focused on patients undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis, as well as those who require CT scans and magnetic resonance imaging or MRI.

“Bagong funds ito for 2022. Nilalakihan talaga namin ngayon sa dami ng mga naoospital, nagpapa-chemo, dialysis, nagpapa laboratory lalo na ung CT scan at MRI,” Magdaug said.

“Hindi puwedeng hindi mabigyan kasi ‘yon na lang ang way na mabigyan sila ng medical attention,” she added.

The fund allocation is under the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) of Rep. Acosta’s office that offers medical assistance to the indigent residents of the province’s 3rd District.