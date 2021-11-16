The imposition of leasing fees for retailers in some parts of Balayong Park is being proposed by the committee on legal matters of the City Council.

In an interview with Palawan News on Monday, Councilor Nesario Awat, chair of the committee on legal matters, said they want to charge merchants rental fees in certain parts of the Balayong Park, but have not yet decided the amount per square meter.

“Mayroong fees and charges sa paggamit kasi magkakaroon ng stalls. Ang problema ‘yong recommendation may amount pero wala ‘yong per square meter. Yon na lang ang aalamin ng committee,” Awat said

The 63-hectare park is designed to serve as a new venue for sports and health activities for both locals and visitors. The local administration dedicated it in early August, however certain areas of the park are still closed due to continuing development and installation of some features.

- Advertisement -

City authorities want to make the park one of the most popular spots on the city tour. It is also being considered as a potential event location.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron has also announced his desire to devote one portion of the park to outdoor eating, with merchants and food vendors selling their products.

Awat stated that it is the vendors and merchants who will need to pay rental fees once the rates are finalized.

“Ayaw din ng mga miyembro ng council na kami pa mag alam kung magkano talaga ‘yong magiging rental per square meter,” he said.