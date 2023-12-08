The reggae music community and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of reggae singer Kokoi Baldo following a vehicular accident in Bacolod City around 1:30 a.m., Friday morning, December 8.

The 44-year-old musician, Juan Manuel Ubaldo in real life, who was reportedly riding his motorcycle, attempted to overtake a pickup truck on the road in Barangay Mandalagan around 1:30 a.m. when tragedy struck.

He lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a 10-wheeler truck transporting sugarcane, resulting in his untimely demise.

Eyewitnesses at the scene rushed to provide assistance and called for emergency services, but it was, unfortunately, too late to save the reggae icon. It was reported that he had tumbled from his motorcycle and went under the truck’s wheels.

The driver of the 10-wheeler truck involved in the accident has been detained by local authorities as investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Kokoi’s wife, Sam, made a plea on his official Facebook account, requesting individuals who have shared pictures of the accident on social media to remove them, as it is causing significant distress to their entire family.

“I am humbly asking everyone to take down the posts pertaining to my husband, Kokoi Baldo’s accident scene as it is already causing distress to our entire family. If you see any posts of the said accident, please ask the owner of the post to delete. Thank you for understanding,” she said.

Kokoi gained fame when he participated in The Voice of The Philippines in 2014, impressing the audience with his distinctive reggae flair through a memorable rendition of “One Day.”