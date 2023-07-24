The repair and renovation of the admin building of the Naval Air Operating Squadron-West (NAOS-W) has been completed.

The Western Command (Wescom) said the initiative began on February 1 this year, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, and was completed on July 22. Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey Guiquing and Lieutenant Edgarson Abogado served as project managers.

In a turnover ceremony, Carlos, along with Engr. Ariel Sakilayan of Yhe Construction, handed over the key to Lt. Abogado, marking the completion of the renovated NAOS-W admin building.

“This project highlights the commitment of Wescom and the Philippine Navy (PN) to enhancing the working environments of their personnel and pays tribute to the contributions of naval aviators, both past and present,” Wescom said.

The renovated building is expected to foster collaboration, innovation, and operational efficiency within the NAOS-W in support of Wescom’s missions in both internal and external defense operations.

Carlos expressed gratitude to all those involved, stating that, “today, we celebrate the realization of our vision, made possible by the dedication of our naval aviators and the support of Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Flag Officer in-Command, PN. This renovation project stands as a testament to their service and commitment to excellence.”