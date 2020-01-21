Remote barangays ask for doctors at Satellite City Hall

Dr. Ric Panganiban, city health office chief, however, said they only have eight doctors, with a shortage of 20 additional doctors to address the city’s overall health needs.

Officials of barangays covered by the newly opened satellite city hall in Barangay Napsan continue to lament the inadequate medical services in their areas.

Simpocan barangay captain Renato Nario, during the inauguration of the new government center on Monday, urged city officials to deploy doctors in their area.

“Ang hiling lang namin ngayon na may city hall na dito ay masolusyunan ang problema na walang doctor palagi sa satellite (clinic). Minsan manganganak na dadalhin pa sa Puerto. Kaya po sana ngayon na may gobyerno nang malapit ay may maaasahan na kami na tutulong sa amin kasi kung walang serbisyo dito ay doon na kami sa bayan. Bakit pa kami pupunta dito kung wala naman hindi ba? ‘Yon lang sana ang kahilingan namin,” he said.

Dr. Ric Panganiban, city health office chief, however, said they only have eight doctors, with a shortage of 20 additional doctors to address the city’s overall health needs.

He assured officials instead that they will assign nurses in every satellite clinic.

“Totoo ‘yan na hindi natin ma-assure na nandito ang doctor. Pero ang ina-assure natin ay 24 hours nandito ang nurse. Alam n’yo pong marami pa ang kailangan natin na doctor, ngayon ay walo kami. May mga position tayo pero walang nag-a-apply, ‘yon po ang problema,” he said.

Panganiban said they are having difficulty recruiting doctors to serve in government.

“Ang hirap kumuha ng doctor sa government kasi ang layo talaga ng income. Kahit sa province ‘yan ang problema, pasensya na talaga pero ‘yon ang sitwasyon. ‘Yan ang problema ng health industry, hindi lang tayo kundi ang iba buong munisipyo ilang buwan walang doctor,” he said.

He said that a new satellite clinic funded by the Department of Health behind the newly inaugurated city hall is expected to be done this year which will accommodate the birthing operation.

Panganiban also added that they will also offer free ultrasound in different barangays this year.

“Habang inaayos ang bagong satellite clinic, mayron po tayong community at satellite nurse and midwife. This year, magkakaroon na tayo ng libreng ultrasound sa mga barangay pero i-schedules. Uunti-unti natin na ayusin ang health problem, hindi man mabibigla pero rest assured na may mga nurses tayong available,” Panganiban said.

