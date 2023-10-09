The daughter and son of the late Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward S. Hagedorn are asking his supporters to remember their father for his greatest legacy, which is to give hope to others.

Eva Christie Villegas, or Pitikay, Hagedorn’s eldest and the only daughter, said that while her father can be associated with a lot of things in the city, his acts of kindness stand out the most.

“What I want you to remember is his most important legacy, which is hope. He gave hope through his kindness and generosity to those in need,” Pitikay said as she thanked supporters and friends after the mass before Hagedorn was laid to rest on Monday, October 9, at the Loyola Memorial Gardens in Puerto Princesa City.

She said her father constantly helped individuals in need by providing them with financial help but stressed that the value of hope was greater than that of money.

“Kung naaalaala po ninyo yung mga red envelops at yung mga folded bills na ipinamimigay nya. The importance of those red envelopes and folded bills far exceeds their monetary value; it is a relatively a bigger small amount,” she said.

But the hope it provided to those in need was immeasurable. The hugs, handshakes, or ‘akbay’ Rep. Hagedorn, along with the bills, held greater significance than the folded currency, she said.

Pitikay requested supporters to emulate her father’s example of offering hope to others as a birthday gift for him on October 12.

“Bukod sa pagdarasal para sa kanyang kalukuwa, our wish is for you to bless him with a gift by reaching out to help someone in need, to give, to share, to encourage, to hug, lift a person by being there for them. Please be a beacon of hope for someone on my dad’s birtday (on) October 12,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hagedorn’s son Elroy John, or Clink, while he was not prepared to speak, cited a social media message from a friend about providing hope.

“When asked how he discerns who truly needs help and who doesn’t among the multitude who seek his help, he [would say], ‘Never deprive someone of hope. It may be all they have’,” Clink said, quoting the post of Bimbo Fernandez along with a photo of his father.

“Gusto kong ipaalam sa inyong lahat na hindi namin nakitaan si daddy ng pagkakataon na magsabi ng hindi sa nangangailangan. Hindi namin alam na yun ang paghahanda niya sa amin para matanggap ang pagkawala niya. Dahil sa lahat ng sinasabi niyong maganda tungkol sa kanya, naibsan ang sama ng loob namin na pamilya,” he said.

Hagedorn’s widow Ellen likewise said her late husband would want everyone else to be at least physically available for others who needs help.

“Gusto ko lang iparating sa inyo, na sa dami ng nagco-condole, gusto kong i-impart sa inyo ay ang kanyang gusto lang naman na na magawa rin ninyo ay the same sa ating mga kapwa na kung may lumapit sa inyo at humingi rin ng tulong ay pakinggan man lang ninyo ang kanilang problema,” she said.

“Kung hindi man kayo makabigay financial or kung ano man, pakinggan nyo sila or maski tubig man lang ang maiabot ay maipakita ninyo na may pagmamahal kayo sa kanila,” she added.

The Hagedorn patriarch, serving his first term as a member of the House of Representatives for the 3rd District of Palawan, passed away on October 3 at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Around 3,000 friends and supporters from Puerto Princesa City joined his family today to send him to his final resting place. They endured the scorching sun’s heat to participate in the funeral march from the Skylight Convention Center on Street to the Loyola Memorial Park.

Before his casket was lowered, a Sokol chopper from the Tactical Operations Wing West made several fly-bys and conducted a flower shower. Following this, he was accorded a 21-gun salute.