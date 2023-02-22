The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) will initiate the launching of the Cuyonon version of the Bible as part of the celebration of the 151st anniversary of the celebration of the first Holy Mass in Puerto Princesa City on March 10 and the 400th Year of Christianity in Palawan in August.

AVPP Vicar Bishop Socrates C. Mesiona said in a press conference at the Balay Padi on Tuesday that the translation of the Bible into a local dialect such as Cuyunon is a significant milestone for the church as it makes teaching catechism easier for the locals.

“Preaching is important and very significant din itong Cuyonon Bible because they will appreciate all the more kung naiintindihan at nasulat in a local language,” he said.

He did not, however, provide specifics about the Cuyonon version of the Bible, instead explaining that the decision was made by a group of lay people.

“Actually, this was initiated by the Philippine Bible Society, which is an ecumenical movement. Hindi lang Catholic church ito but it is a group of different Christian denominations and they asked to launch the bible on March 10. I’m not really familiar with the details of who spearheaded the translation and who translated. They just asked for our assistance with the launching and distribution of the Bible in Cuyonon language,” Mesiona explained.

“The representative of the Catholic Church in PBS is Bishop (Broderick) Pabillo, but unfortunately, medyo malayo ang Taytay, so the group wanted the launch to be held here,” he added.

Cuyonon is the widest-used local dialect in the province. The translation of the Bible is also significant for the 400 YOC celebration, considering that Christianity in Palawan started back in 1622, when Augustinian Recollect missionaries arrived in the town of Cuyo.

Aside from Cuyunon, the Bible has also been translated into Agutaynen, another local dialect in the province.

About Post Author