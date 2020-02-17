Religious group distributes Bibles in Quezon

The beneficiaries were Christ Road and Natutungan Baptist churches in Barangay Quilogan and Palawan and Christ Road Church in Labangan, Rizal town.

QUEZON, Palawan — The religious group Palawan Bayanihan Baptist Churches Association (PBBC) distributed over the weekend some 100 sets of Bibles and study guides to different Christian churches in the southern part of the province.



Pastor Randy Cong, team leader of the PBBC, said the Bibles and study guides are free to Christian churches for their members who have no capacity to buy them from book stores.

“Ang mga Bibliang ito ay libre na ipinamimigay sa lahat ng mga miyembro ng simbahan lalo na sa walang kakayahang makabili sa mga Bible book store ngunit naghahangad at nagnanais na mabasa ang salita ng Diyos. Nais nating abutin ang mga nasa liblib na mga lugar sa Palawan, lalong-lalo na dito sa katimugan na hindi madalas nabibisita at gustong makarinig ng mensahe,” he said.

Pastor Hobert Flaviano and his wife Richel Flaviano were responsible for connecting with the sponsors of the Bibles.

They were acquired through the help of The Bible League Philippines, Inc. (TBLPI).

“Tayo ay nagpapasalamat sa The Bible League Philippines Incorporated dahil sa mayroong mabubuting mga puso na nais tumulong sa atin na makapamigay ng libreng babasahin. Itong mga Biblia ay para sa inyo at sa inyong pamilya para mas lalong mapalago ang inyong pananampalataya,” Flaviano said.

