Pump prices may decrease next week, giving motorists in the country a break from the recent series of hikes.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau analysis of the oil market over the last four days suggests a possible decrease in the prices of petroleum products per liter in the coming week.

Anticipated reductions in fuel prices next week include a decrease in gasoline prices ranging from ₱0.70 to ₱0.90 per liter, a drop in diesel prices by ₱1.00 to ₱1.20 per liter, and a forecasted reduction for kerosene prices between ₱0.90 to ₱1.00 per liter.

These adjustments are linked to growing concerns about global demand and the expectation that cuts to U.S. interest rates may be postponed.

On February 20, fuel companies increased the per liter prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene by ₱1.60, ₱1.10, and ₱1.05, respectively.

These recent changes have resulted in a cumulative year-to-date increase of ₱6.15 per liter for gasoline, ₱5.40 per liter for diesel, and ₱1.50 per liter for kerosene.