Show up on your virtual first day of school in style with Forever 21’s Reinvented Basics. These are versatile “every-wear” essentials that bring more fun and fashion to online classes and meetings.

If you’re looking for an entirely new wardrobe or just a bit of an update, it’s the perfect opportunity to either cement your personal style with some new staples, or the chance to reinvent with a new wardrobe.

There are basic tees, neutral-toned crop tops, tiered midi skirt sets, knit sets, relaxed fit shorts, and sweatshorts for women; meanwhile, collar shirts and drawstring shorts are available for men. The good news is that Forever 21 offers these great fashion basics for as low as Php 495!

Cuban collar shirt for men available at Forever 21

8-Easy to wear drawstring shorts

Ribbed split neck top

Show up for virtual classes with this orange striped polo shirt

Basic French terry sweat shorts for everyday use

Wear this muted color knit set on your next zoom gathering

Comfortable drawstring pocket shorts for men

Show up in your virtual classes, zoom meetings, and socials looking all polished and comfortable with Forever 21’s Reinvented Basics collection. All these and more are available in Forever 21 stores located at SM Megamall, SM Makati, SM City Cebu, SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura Premier, SM Lanang Premier, SM City Clark, and Robinson’s Magnolia. Precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe shopping experience for all.

You can also shop these items at the comforts of your homes; check out Forever 21 at Lazada, Shopee, and ShopSM. Forever 21’s order to deliver service is also now available; inquire via Viber/SMS at 09178114777.

Get connected with Forever 21 through facebook.com/Forever21PH and Instagram @f21philippines for more updates.

ABOUT FOREVER 21

Forever 21, Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a fashion retailer of women’s, men’s and kids clothing and accessories and is known for offering the hottest, most current fashion trends at a great value to consumers.

This model operates by keeping the store exciting with new merchandise brought in daily. Founded in 1984, Forever 21 operates more than 800 stores in 56 countries with retailers in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Mexico, Philippines and United Kingdom.