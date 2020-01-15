Regular social worker licensure exam proposed

Board Member David Francis Ponce de Leon said Tuesday there are around 300 graduates of Bachelor of Science in Social Work in Puerto Princesa who need to take the exam.

The provincial board is requesting the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) and the provincial government of Palawan to regularly conduct the social worker licensure examination here.

He said there are only two schools — Palawan State University (PSU) and Western Philippines University (WPU) — that produce graduates of the course.

The licensure examination, he said, is conducted every August annually, but outside Palawan. Many graduates are unable to take the exam because of this as they have no financial means to travel.

“Many BSSW graduates in PSU and WPU do not take the board exam because of the high cost to travel to Manila and vice versa, as well as their boarding house, incidental expenses, and others. Considering the said circumstances, it would be economical if there would be a social worker exam here in Palawan,” Ponce de Leon said.

Ponce de Leon said that there will be more than a hundred graduates who need to take the licensure examination this 2020.

He said that it will help students to take the professional board examination in the most convenient way.

“This resolution encourages the PRC to conduct such examination in Palawan with intent and hope that it will make difference to the lives of young people,” he added.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.