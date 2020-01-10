Regular plantilla items bill urged for barangay treasurer and secretary positions

Board member Leoncio Ola, who sponsored a resolution addressed to Palawan congress representatives, said their positions should be permanent to maintain barangay records and finances.

The provincial board is pushing for the creation of regular plantilla positions for barangay treasurers and secretaries.

“Ang position nila ay importante, there are barangays na may budget na more than 50 million tapos ang treasurer na humahawak ay papalitan mo lang after election? Ang akin lang, may mga barangays na malaki ang budget at mahirap para sa treasurer ‘yon. Hindi biro ang training at seminar na pinapagdaanan nila para humawak ng pera tapos aalisin lang ng ganoon kadali kapag iba na ang kapitan,” Ola said.

Ola said the same thing goes to barangay secretaries who maintain barangay records.

He said plantilla items should already be created for their positions to ensure the smooth flow of the businesses of the barangay and their financial records.

“Kahit ang secretary, kapag natalo ang kapitan niya papalitan na agad sya. Paano kung loko-loko ang dating secretary at dinala kung saan ang mga files. ‘Yon lang ang akin na sana makita ito para mamaintain ang record ng bawat barangays,” he said.

“I believe we must create plantilla positions and not political positions,” Ola added.

