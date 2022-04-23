Registered voters may now check their actual polling precincts before election day.

This as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday made the Precinct Finder accessible to the public for the first time since 2016.

Filipinos may now check the details of their voter registration records at https://voterverifier.comelec.gov.ph/voter_precinct.

Upon entering the website, voters are being asked to provide information, such as if they are local or overseas voters, first name, middle name, last name, and place of registration (province, city/municipality).

The Comelec has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to host the former’s numerous online systems essential to the forthcoming elections, which include the Precinct Finder.

In 2016, the website of the poll body was defaced, among others. It affected some functionalities such as the Precinct Finder, Video Demonstrations, and the Search function.

Meanwhile, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said they are on track as far as the preparations for the May 9 polls is concerned.

“We can honestly tell you… we are, not yet 100 percent maybe 90 to 95 percent, but we are on track, on time,” he said in a press briefing Friday.

“Teachers have been trained, polling places are ready. We already distributed election material to the regional hubs, and we have started the delivery of official ballots to the Treasurer’s Office,” the poll body official added. (PNA)