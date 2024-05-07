John Vincent Ombe, a graduate of Palawan State University, ranked ninth during the April 2024 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination.

He attributed this achievement to his dedication and passion for electrical work, which manifested themselves in his daily review sessions, which he has done consistently since January 1 of this year.

Ombe graduated from Palawan SU with a degree in Electrical Engineering on July 28, 2022, and has since worked at construction firms as well as on ongoing projects. This workload had delayed him from taking the licensure exam at the same time as his batchmates.

“Yung mga friends ko, binibigyan ako ng materials, pag nagtatanong ako sa kanila binibigyan nila ako ng pointers. (…) I cannot afford the preparation for the [Registered Electrical Engineering Licensure Exam], dahil ang mga review centers ay nasa labas pa ng Palawan. Sumubok ako once ng RC for REELE sa Cebu, pero hindi nag-work due to some circumstances, umuwi ako,” Ombe said.

This setback did not stop Ombe and his passion for electrical engineering. While working as an electrician for Delta P, he decided to take the RMELE to enhance his experience and be a formally licensed electrical practitioner, as well as to find a job to support his family.

He had then dedicated himself to building up a strong study regimen. While immersed in his work at Delta P, he set a goal of reading the materials given by his friends every day since New Year’s Eve.

“Ginawa ko lang po ng ginawa yung best ko, kahit hindi madaling pagsabayin ang pag-aaral at paghahanapbuhay, marami kang isasakripisyo. Ganun siguro talaga kapag may gusto kang i-acquire,” he said.

According to Ombe, while he would occasionally skip days where he wasn’t able to review his materials, he would try to spend all of his free time catching up on his review. He would read every morning upon waking, then read again before going to sleep.

“Inaraw-araw ko lang ang pagbabasa at practice ng mga subjects nito, then try to answer around 50–500 items daily and do it repeatedly, magdagdag ng bago at magbawas ng luma. Pero ang pinaka mahalaga ay ang comprehension, mag research ng new trends, at magtanong tanong sa mga acquaintances sa mga bagay bagay na hindi maintindihan,” Ombe remarked.

While he acknowledged that time management for a working student was hard, he said that his love for the profession made the hard work worth it.

“Basta stay grounded, prioritize effective time management, work diligently and intelligently, remain dedicated, always keep in mind na loves conquers all, mahalin mo lang yung ginagawa mo at dapat motivated ka kahit nahihirapan ka, and the most important is to always keep faith in God as your guiding force. Dahil kahit kailan hindi naging maramot ang Panginoon sa mga tanong nagsusumikap.”

He dedicated his achievement to his immediate family, including his wife and daughter; the Electrical Engineering department at the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology; the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – PALSU; his work colleagues and peers at AP Cruz Trading and Services, Cherry Bus Palawan, Southern Dragon Express Transportation, Inc., Delta P, Inc., Rapidcare Manpower Services Inc. Family, Bahay Pari Retirement Home, Carina Electrical Construction and Supply Family, Bersian Restaurant – Mediterranean Restaurant; to all welders, electricians, skilled workers & laborers; and to his former classmates, acquaintances, and friends who have been instrumental in his journey.

Ombe will prepare for his oathtaking ceremony in the Philippine International Convention Center, where last year another student from Palawan SU’s CEAT swore his oath as the topnotcher at the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Exams.