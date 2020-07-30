Regional PNP to award police personnel, offices, and units in Palawan

PPO spokesperson P/Cpt. Ric Ramos said they have nothing but gratitude to the people of Palawan who continuously support them towards achieving their anti-narcotics targets.

Some police offices, units, and personnel in Palawan are set to receive awards from the Philippine National Police (PNP) in MIMAROPA for exemplary performance in relation to the 119th Police Service Anniversary next month.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) will be awarded as “Best City Police Office”, Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company (PPCMFC) as “Best City Mobile Force Company”; Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) as the “Unit with the Highest Accomplishment on Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation”; Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) as “Best Municipal Police Station”, and P/Lt. Racelle May Bacolod, of the same station, as recipient of the “Medalya ng Papuri”.

“Nagpapasalamat ang PPO doon sa award na ibinigay dahil siyempre yan ay isang pagkilala doon sa effort na ginagawa ng Palawan PPO, especially doon sa laban natin sa illegal drugs. Patuloy ang laban natin sa illegal drugs, patuloy ang pag-aresto, patuloy yong mga buy-bust operations,” said Ramos.

P/Maj. Romerico Remo, the chief of the Narra MPS hailed as the best in the region, said that the award is a team effort with all the help and hard work of their personnel.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa mga kasamahang tumulong, deserving naman sila na makamit yong ganoong award. Talagang nagsusumikap naman sila sa lahat ng branches, nagsusumikap na maging hindi man best pero talagang nagsusumikap at nagbunga naman lahat ng pagsusumikap nila na makuha at isa sa mapiling mabigyan ng award sa MIMAROPA,” he said.

Remo also commended Bacolod, the awardee of Medalya ng Papuri of the region, for her work in their MPS as she was also in charge of the dialogue with the community and other related activities.

“Medalya ng Papuri, siya yong isa sa may malaki at magandang na-contribute sa larangan ng police community service, sa police community relations natin. Masipag siya at nakita natin ang kakayahan niya, masipag siyang makipag-dialogue sa mga barangay,” Remo said.

Remo said that on their part, they will continue their work and will intensify their service as expected from them.

