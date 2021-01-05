Redundant traffic signages along Roxas Street; City dads want answers

Councilor Herbert Dilig, chairman of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology, during his privilege speech on Monday, said multiple traffic signages have been put up along Roxas Street, particularly from Malvar to Abad Santos Street, claiming that these signages were just “additional costs.”

Members of the City Council have called on barangay officials in Puerto Princesa and the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) to explain why there are too many multiple traffic signages put up along Roxas Street.

“Itong nakaraang araw ay nadaan ako sa kahabaan ng Roxas Street, particular mula sa Malvar hanggang sa kanto ng Abad Santos at napansin ko ang mga nag-usbungang traffic signs sa tabi ng daan,” Dilig said.

“Sa aking palagay ito ay isang karagdagang gastos dahil puwede naman ‘yong dalawang signages na ‘yon na para sa PWD at crossing ilagay sa iisang tubo or isang sign post,” he added.

Dilig said that there were “more or less 15” signposts from Manalo and Roxas Street, mostly seen in front of Pilot Elementary School.

“Sa harap ng Pilot, dala-dalawa rin ‘yan at sa kabila naman sa side mismo ng Pilot. Magmula sa kanto ng Manalo at Roxas Street hanggang sa harap ng Pilot bago mag children’s park siguro more or less 15 ‘yong sign posts na naririyan,” he said.

“Sa kinauukulan kung sino man po ‘yong responsable dyan, paki-explain naman,” he added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Jimmy Carbonell, chairman of the public order and safety committee, also said that multiple signages were “inappropriate” for just one area.

“Itong mga signages na ‘to ay wala sa tamang lugar at dahil dyan nais kong imbitahin nating ‘yong DPWH, si Engineer Aguirre, ‘yong ating City Traffic Officer. Naniniwala ako sa dalawang ‘to na malalaman natin ‘yong kasagutan kung sino ‘yong nag lagay nito at hindi naman siguro tama na pagkumpol-kumpulin ito sa isang lugar,” he said.

The barangay captains of Masigla, Kalipay, Princesa, and Magkakaibigan, as well as the Department of Public Works and Highway and CTMO were summoned to appear in the next regular session to answer the Councilors’ questions. (with a report from Romar Miranda)