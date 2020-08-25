Red tide warning still up over Puerto Princesa Bay

Based on the red tide monitoring system of the city government and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), shellfish samples collected from Puerto Princesa Bay is positive for red tide toxin,

The city government has issued an advisory telling residents of Puerto Princesa to refrain from gathering, selling, and consuming all types of shellfish from Puerto Princesa Bay due to red tide.

Puerto Princesa administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa in an advisory issued on Tuesday, the local red tide warning said that samples taken from Honda Bay were found to be positive for red tide toxins.

“Based on the red tide monitoring system of the city government and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), shellfish samples collected from Puerto Princesa Bay is positive for red tide toxin,” he said.

With the result, public are advised to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfish and shrimp, particularly all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the area are not safe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly and that internal organs and gills are removed before cooking.

Recently, shellfish from Honda Bay also tested positive for red tide toxin and is not yet lifted as of now.

