Red tide toxins still present in 2 PPC bays and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town

Red tide toxins remain present in the waters of Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town and residents consuming shellfish harvested from these coastal areas are at risk, warned the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In Shellfish Bulletin No. 26 issued on November 27, BFAR said laboratory results of shellfish samples collected from the three areas remain positive for red tide toxins beyond the regulatory limit and human consumption can be dangerous.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption,” the bulletin said.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to consume provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking. Consuming shellfish with red tide toxin may affect an individual’s nervous system within 30 minutes.

The last bulletin issued by BFAR recording the presence of harmful algal blooms in these three areas was on November 9.

